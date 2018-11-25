Premier League results and round-up: Chelsea's unbeaten run over, Man Utd booed off

Manchester United are 14 points off leaders Manchester City

On a busy day of Premier League action, Chelsea's unbeaten start was finally ended by Tottenham while Man Utd were booed off.

Chelsea finally lost under Maurizio Sarri at the 19th time of asking in a competitive game, and they were soundly beaten at Wembley by a rampant Spurs side who finished up 3-1 winners, to leapfrog them to third in the table.

Dele Alli put the hosts ahead in the eighth minute and Harry Kane doubled that advantage in the 16th, before Heung-min Son rounded off victory with a stunning solo effort nine minutes into the second half.

Heung-Min Son is congratulated by team-mate Harry Kane

Olivier Giroud scored a late consolation for Chelsea, netting a header with five minutes to go, but after the game Maurizio Sarri said he had been anticipating a difficult afternoon - and described the Blues' defending as "a disaster".

Manchester United were lucky to hold Crystal Palace to a 0-0 stalemate at Old Trafford where the out-of-form visitors had the better of the chances, and were left frustrated by some poor finishing from Patrick van Aanholt and Andros Townsend in either half.

Jose Mourinho was even moved to question his players' heart on the back of a result which left them as close to leaders Manchester City as bottom club Huddersfield, as a difficult season for the manager and his side continued.

Meanwhile, City were demolishing West Ham 4-0 at the London Stadium, as they kept up their sensational start to the season and extended their goal difference to +35 after just 13 games.

David Silva put the visitors ahead early on, and Raheem Sterling added a second with 20 minutes still not on the clock.

Leroy Sane celebrates with team-mate Raheem Sterling after scoring Manchester City's third goal

Leroy Sane then added a classy third, first feinting to shoot before beating Lukasz Fabianski with a low effort, and he doubled his money with a fourth in second-half injury time.

Liverpool kept up the pace on the leaders, and ensured the gap at the top remained just two points, with a 3-0 win at Watford, despite having Jordan Henderson sent off.

Mo Salah opened the scoring after a lovely build-up move involving Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, before a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick doubled their lead.

And with Watford pushing for a way back following Henderson's dismissal, Firmino grabbed one of his own to seal victory.

Claudio Ranieri got his Fulham reign off to a winning start with a 3-2 victory over fellow strugglers Southampton at Craven Cottage.

Claudio Ranieri helped lift Fulham off the bottom of the Premier League

There was a nightmare beginning for the Italian when Stuart Armstrong put the visitors ahead early on, and Aleksandar Mitrovic's brace and a third from Andre Schurrle were necessary to ensure the three points, with Armstrong again on target after half-time.

Everton saw off the challenge of Cardiff with a narrow 1-0 win at Goodison Park, courtesy of Gylfi Sigurdsson's second-half goal.

Sigurdsson's goal on the hour mark proved enough to move Everton above Manchester United and up to sixth, when he turned in the rebound from Theo Walcott's powerful shot.

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's first goal

James Maddison was sent off for two needless bookings, the second a dive attempting to win a penalty, as Leicester drew 1-1 with Brighton at the AmEx Stadium.

The introduction of Jamie Vardy made the difference for the Foxes, who trailed to Glenn Murray's 15th-minute opener until the England striker equalised from the spot with 11 minutes to go.