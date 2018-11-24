Pep Guardiola hails 'lucky' Manchester City in West Ham win

2:36 Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side were a bit fortunate to win 4-0 at West Ham. Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side were a bit fortunate to win 4-0 at West Ham.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted his side were "fortunate" to come away with a 4-0 win against West Ham on Saturday.

City cruised to victory at the London Stadium courtesy of a Leroy Sane brace and goals from Raheem Sterling and David Silva, extending their unbeaten start to the season to 13 games and counting.

However, manager Guardiola said the comfortable scoreline does not accurately reflect how the game unfolded.

"We had four or five shots on target and we scored four goals, they had many shots and didn't score a goal," he said. "We know up front they have a lot of quality and in some moments of the game we were lucky. It's nice to say after 0-4 but it's a worry.

"However, it's normal this kind of situation after the international break. Today we were a little bit fortunate in the result but we don't complain. We are delighted because after the international break that is a typical game.

"You can drop point after the international break for sure because the players train in another way, in another style and with another manager. They came back not at the same level as we normally have and that's why I'm so satisfied for the victory but the performance could be better."

City sit top of the Premier League after 13 matchweeks, having two points more than second-placed Liverpool.

Saturday's win also means the third success out of three games played in London this season - the first coming on the opening game of the campaign against Arsenal, and the second in October when visiting Tottenham.

Guardiola's account in the capital is just as scintillating, boasting ten wins out of fourteen games since taking charge of City - but the manager refused to say form was a factor.

"Every game is prepared in the same way, away or at home, to try to win," he said.

"Of course we've had a good result here against West Ham where the pitch is big and we don't feel the pressure from the environment or the spectators as in other, tighter stadiums.

"When we achieved what we did last season with 100 points it was because we won a lot of games so we prepare in every game to try to win and try to do it."

What's next?

City now face a trip to Lyon in the Champions League in midweek before hosting Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.