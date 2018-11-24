Everton 1-0 Cardiff: Gylfi Sigurdsson sinks resilient Bluebirds

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Gylfi Sigurdsson was the difference as Everton beat a resilient Cardiff side 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday to move sixth in the Premier League.

The Iceland midfielder, ruled out of the international break through injury, broke the deadlock on the hour mark by tapping into an empty net after Theo Walcott's powerful shot cannoned off goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, as the Toffees sealed their fourth consecutive home victory.

Marco Silva's men dominated both possession and chances but Cardiff defended well and had a late penalty appeal turned down after Greg Cunningham was brought down by Seamus Coleman 11 minutes from time.

Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates Everton's winner on 59 minutes

The result moves Everton up to sixth in the Premier League while Cardiff remain in 18th, just inside the relegation zone.

The game started slowly with Everton well in control and dominating possession, while Cardiff were happy to sit back. Neil Warnock's side defended well - Sol Bamba with some crucial interceptions and clearances - while counter-attacking with pace when possible.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (7), Keane (8), Gomes (8), Sigurdsson (9), Walcott (7), Digne (8), Mina (7), Gueye (7), Bernard (8), Coleman (7), Richarlison (7)



Subs: Lookman (7), Tosun (6), Zouma (n/a)



Cardiff: Etheridge (7), Morrison (7), Manga (7), Arter (7), Ralls (7), Paterson (6), Gunnarsson (7), Cunningham (7), Camarasa (7), Bamba (8), Harris (7)



Subs: Murphy (7), Ward (7), Hoilett (6)



Man of the Match: Gylfi Sigurdsson

Andre Gomes, who put in a strong performance for the hosts, fired into the side-netting mid-way through the first half but there were no clear-cut chances in the match until the 40th minute.

The first real chance was a golden one with Richarlison getting on the end of Sigurdsson's long-range free kick, but fired his header straight down the middle and into the hands of Etheridge from inside the box, despite being completely unmarked.

Everton then had another good opportunity right on the verge of half-time as Gomes burst down the left, beating Bruno Ecuele Manga, and hit a perfectly-timed low cross. It just needed someone to connect properly, but the ball bounced off Walcott's shin and out for a goal-kick.

Joe Ralls and Idrissa Gueye in action at Goodison Park

The second half started a lot brighter as Bernard found Sigurdsson with a perfect pass down the middle on 55 minutes, but the 29-year-old rounded Etheridge only for Bamba to clear off the line.

Former Swansea man Sigurdsson then found the back of the net as Walcott burst into the box from the wing, forcing an excellent save from Etheridge, before tapping into an empty net.

Team news Everton were unchanged from the team that drew with Chelsea last time out with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Andre Gomes fit to play despite being ruled out of international duty because of injuries. Loanee Kurt Zouma returned to the bench after being ineligible against his parent club. Cardiff made one change with Bournemouth loanee Harry Arter coming in for Josh Murphy in midfield. Captain Sean Morrison was okay to start despite suffering a broken nose against Brighton.

Victor Camarasa tested Jordan Pickford from distance on 72 minutes before referee Paul Tierney denied the visitors a late penalty as Cunningham went down from a challenge by Coleman.

Substitute Ademola Lookman could have killed the game eight minutes from time but Etheridge denied the England U21 international with a good save, while Paterson's header in the 89th minute sailed over the crossbar from just a few yards out as Everton held on for all three points.

Sigurdsson saw a shot cleared off the line before netting the winner

Sigurdsson put in an excellent all-round performance, helping Everton break down a hard-working Cardiff defence.

He produced the best chance of the first half when he found Richarlison completely unmarked from a long-range free kick, only for the Brazil international to fire his header straight into Etheridge's hands.

Sigurdsson was then unlucky not to hand the Toffees the lead on 55 minutes, as Bamba cleared his shot off the line after he rounded the goalkeeper, but the Iceland star made sure of all three points when he found himself in the right place at the right time to slot into an empty net on the hour mark.

What's next?

Cardiff host Wolves, live on Friday Night Football, in an 8pm kick-off on November 30 while Everton travel to Liverpool for the Merseyside derby two days later, live on Super Sunday, at 4.15pm.