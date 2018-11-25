Jurgen Klopp lavishes praise on Liverpool's Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino has scored 27 goals in all competitions last season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has backed Roberto Firmino to prove the critics wrong after he ended his two-month Premier League goal drought.

The Brazil forward scored in the top flight for the first time since September 15 in Saturday's 3-0 win at Watford.

He also had a hand in Mo Salah's opener and won the free-kick for Trent Alexander-Arnold to make it 2-0 at Vicarage Road.

Firmino, who is playing a deeper role, has just six goals this season - and only two in his last 15 outings - but Klopp believes he is worth it.

He said: "It all depends to what you want to see, what you expect, with what you compare it to.

2:59 Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League

"In the game against Fulham, 20 German coaches were in the stadium - I'm not sure how the critics were but when I saw them and we had a drink together, they were saying 'Bobby Firmino! What a player!'

"Because of the small things he's doing, he's working so hard, he's here, he's there, he's got six goals but he opens 5,000 gaps for everybody.

Liverpool vs Everton Live on

"It's about how you see it. He will never come to me and say 'because people are writing something is missing, could I play my old position again?'

"He's doing the job - that makes him so unbelievably valuable for us. I'm really happy for him.

"It's just about what we have to do in the right moment - we have to find a system where we can bring our quality on the pitch, and on Saturday we did it."