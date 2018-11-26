Liverpool and Everton unite in the Merseyside community

2:52 Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O’Connor uncovers the unity on Merseyside Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O’Connor uncovers the unity on Merseyside

The rivalry on Merseyside is brewing ahead of Sunday's derby, but Liverpool and Everton have united in the community to provide some much-needed support.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp led the way, paying a visit to a young boy named Carson diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

One Liverpool fan, Derek, previously tried to take his own life on a weekly basis, but Everton's 'Imagine Your Goals' programme turned things around for him and helped him secure a job.

Meanwhile, the LFC foundation has kick-started the promising career of 17-year-old Evertonian Joe, who had no other options after leaving school in the summer.

Elsewhere, an elder Everton fan, also named Joe, has been welcomed into Liverpool's 'Red Neighbours' scheme as he looks to build up his fitness and blow off steam when he is not caring for his disabled wife.

Find out more about each cause on their websites: Everton In The Community and the LFC Foundation.

