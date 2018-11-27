Soccer Special Super 6 stat pack: £250k up for grabs

Win Jeff's £250K by playing Super 6!

Another Champions League round means another £250,000 is up for grabs - boost your chances of winning with our stat pack.

Jeff Stelling has given away more than £1.5m from Super 6 winners alone this campaign so could you be next?

You just need to predict the six Champions League scorelines to earn the £250k. From the key stats to the main men, get your lowdown here...

Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge

Key stat: The home side has prevailed four out of five times in this fixture but the Belgians have not won away in 12 previous matches against German teams.

Form: The Bundesliga leaders suffered their first defeat in the competition to Atletico Madrid, but still top the group after four matches and will progress if they pick up a point. Ivan Leko's team must win here and see off Atletico on the final matchday if they are to reach the last 16.

Marco Reus is in fine form this season

Main men: They may only have a goal each in the tournament so far, but Marco Reus (eight) and Paco Alcacer (nine) have 17 goals between them in the German league. Hans Vanaken has netted six times in the Belgian league, and scored twice in their last outing against Monaco in the competition.

Best backed: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

FC Porto v Schalke

Key stat: The home side in this fixture has not lost in five meetings.

Form: Porto are unbeaten in their first four, topping the group in the process, and know a point against the away side will take them through. The German side sit second and may see the gap between them and Galatasaray close if they cannot register a point or more here. They are also unbeaten in their first four, with two wins and two draws. A win will take them through the next round.

Moussa Marega is looking to net four in a row

Main men: Moussa Marega has struck in each of his last three Champions League matches for the Portuguese side. Weston McKennie and Breel Embolo have scored half of Schalke's goals between them, and despite struggling in the Bundesliga, they remain a threat.

Best backed: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Napoli v Red Star Belgrade

Key stat: Red Star Belgrade have not won in their nine matches against Italian teams in European competition, while Napoli have only lost two matches in 14 home group stage matches.

Can Red Star Belgrade defy the odds once more?

Form: Carlo Ancelotti's side are in pole position to progress to the round of 16, as they top the group and play a Red Star team who have won just once in their first three games. PSG face Liverpool and with one or both sides dropping points, Napoli can take advantage and build momentum ahead of their important trip to Anfield in their final group outing.

Main men: Lorenzo Insigne has scored five times in his last six Champions League games, more than he mustered in his previous 17. Milan Pavkov has recorded four goals in his last seven in all competitions, which includes his double in their famous victory over Liverpool.

Best backed: 3-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

PSV v Barcelona

Key stat: PSV have not won in six against Barcelona, while the La Liga champions have only lost once in 26 matches in the group stage.

Form: Mark Van Bommel's squad occupy the bottom place in the 'group of death' after a winless first four matches, while Barcelona are already through to the knockout stage. Lionel Messi claimed a hat-trick when these sides met earlier on.

Luuk de Jong netted against Spurs last time out

Main men: Luuk de Jong has 12 goals in 13 in the Eredivisie, while finding the net in each of his last two in European competition. Philippe Coutinho has directly contributed to 11 goals in his last eight Champions League matches, through six goals and five assists (Barcelona and Liverpool combined)

Best backed: 1-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

PSG v Liverpool

Key stat: Paris Saint Germain are unbeaten in 20 home Champions League encounters, winning 15 and drawing five, while Liverpool have lost both of their away games this campaign. If they were to lose this, it would be the first time they have lost all three away games in the competition.

Form: A single point and place separates these sides in the group, making this match crucial. If the hosts register a win here, they may be in the driving seat to top the group, as they face Red Star Belgrade in their final fixture, while the visitors welcome Napoli. Roberto Firmino's late winner proved to be the difference when these two played out a 3-2 blockbuster at Anfield.

The key three for the Reds

Main men: Neymar has been directly involved in 13 goals in 11 UCL games for PSG, scoring nine and setting up four, while youngster Kylian Mbappe has directly contributed to 11 goals in 10 Champions League fixtures, scoring six and creating five. A hefty 73 per cent of Jurgen Klopp's side's 48 UCL goals since the start of last season have come from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Firmino.

Best backed: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham v Inter Milan

Key stat: Tottenham have won their two previous home encounters with Inter Milan, 3-1 and 3-0, while the visitors have never kept a clean sheet in their five meetings with the north-London team.

Form: Three points lie between these two, with Mauro Icardi's late winner against Spurs in the reverse fixture proving to be the pivotal difference in the group thus far. If the home side do prevail in this one, then they face a daunting trip to the Nou Camp, where they must record another three points if they are to have any chance of qualification from Group B.

The stats say Kane enjoys playing in the Champions League

Main men: Harry Kane has hit 13 goals in the 14 Champions League appearances he has under his belt, including an important two in their win over PSV last time out. Icardi has three in four during this campaign and will look to exploit the Spurs backline.

Best backed: 1-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Win Jeff's £250K by playing Super 6!

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250k!