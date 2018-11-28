Craig Bellamy backs Liverpool to reach last 16 of Champions League

3:29 Craig Bellamy has confidence Liverpool can still reach the last 16 of the Champions League, despite losing 2-1 to PSG. Craig Bellamy has confidence Liverpool can still reach the last 16 of the Champions League, despite losing 2-1 to PSG.

Craig Bellamy has confidence Liverpool can still reach the last 16 of the Champions League, despite their 2-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening.

Former Liverpool striker Bellamy believes they can get the result they need with their home advantage likely to be a decisive factor.

He told The Debate: "The special nights that this club has been able to recreate time and time again at this special ground gives you hope straight away.

"This Napoli team is a very good team with a lot of very good footballers, but it is Anfield - and the Napoli players will be aware of that as well.

"I knew as soon as they lost the Red Star game it was going to come back to haunt them because PSG are an outstanding team. You don't go and spend nearly £200m each on Kylian Mbappe and Neymar without being a game for anyone, especially on their home patch.

"I thought Liverpool did okay today. They had a lot of possession and didn't quite create the chances we know they're capable of, especially with the forward line they have. But you know PSG are always dangerous on the counter-attack, so you can't throw everyone at them.

"The Red Star game was the disappointing result. The loss was huge and I always thought the Napoli game at home was going to be the deciding game because of the quality of the teams in the group.

"It's very rare you get three teams of the quality of Napoli, PSG and Liverpool all in the same group.

"I knew it was going to be a tough ask, but I have a lot of confidence because it's Liverpool and they are at Anfield."

Klopp selected Dejan Lovren alongside Virgil van Dijk in the centre of Liverpool's defence with Joe Gomez moved to right-back and Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped to the bench.

Sky Sports pundit Alex Scott was surprised the Liverpool boss abandoned the central defensive pairing that has served him well throughout the season.

She said: "Having watched them all season, that partnership they are building between them means they work off each other.

"When I watch the game today, I was not seeing a partnership. I was seeing individuals react to play.

"That's why I would have put Gomez in there at centre-half."