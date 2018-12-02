Brendan Rodgers says Jurgen Klopp is doing a great job at Liverpool

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says he thinks the Reds will go close in the Premier League title race this season.

Celtic boss Rodgers says he genuinely hopes his Liverpool successor Jurgen Klopp enjoys a long tenure - partly because the German is renting his house!

Rodgers is thriving at Celtic and the Scottish champions are chasing yet more domestic silverware against Aberdeen in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final.

Meanwhile, Klopp has been doing well at Anfield, having led Liverpool to the Champions League final last season.

Klopp's team are arguably the most like challengers to Premier League leaders Manchester City this season and Rodgers told The Mail on Sunday: "I want to see them do well, of course.

"For the supporters, it would be brilliant.

Brendan Rodgers has been enjoying a trophy-laden tenure at Celtic

"When you think how close we got that time (Liverpool were second under Rodgers in 2014), it became really emotional in that last five games, and to go that close and not win it was tough.

"They will go close. Jurgen Klopp has done a fantastic job and invested well."

Asked if part of him wanted Klopp to have less success at Anfield than himself, Rodgers said: "It's only human to ask.

"But Jurgen rents my house. I want him to be there as long as possible."