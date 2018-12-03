Liverpool must wait on Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson fitness

Sadio Mane injured his foot during the Merseyside derby

Liverpool will assess the fitness of Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson ahead of Wednesday's Premier League fixture at Burnley

Both players sustained injuries during Sunday's 1-0 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby. Mane has an injured foot while Robertson suffered a dead leg.

The Liverpool players went through a recovery session at Melwood on Monday following the derby and Jurgen Klopp and his staff are considering rotation with the busy festive period fast approaching.

"We have to see, but we have opportunities, options [and] we can make different line-ups. We'll see," said Klopp to the club's website.

"But Sadio got a real knock on his foot, we'll have to see how that ends. He played a game, huh? He was so quick, unbelievable. But that's only one thing.

Andy Robertson will be assessed for a dead leg ahead

"Hopefully all the rest will be OK. Robbo I think has a dead leg, his hip, so in the moment we have to see.

"Of course, we play in three days, that's really hard, but tonight we don't have to think about that. We celebrate, go home, [have a] proper sleep. Tomorrow, recovery, and then we'll make ourselves ready for Burnley."