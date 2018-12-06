Liverpool confirm Joe Gomez fractured leg in Burnley win

Joe Gomez was hurt by a challenge from Ben Mee

Liverpool's Joe Gomez is expected to miss up to six weeks after fracturing his lower left leg in the 3-1 win over Burnley.

England defender Gomez was substituted after just 23 minutes of Wednesday's game at Turf Moor following a heavy challenge from Burnley's Ben Mee which sparked a confrontation between Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche.

Joe Gomez lies injured on the touchline at Turf Moor

Klopp pleaded for better protection for his players after the game, saying "let's play football".

"I think the referee has to make sure that things like this don't happen constantly," he said.

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures Bournemouth (a) - Dec 8

Napoli (h) - Dec 11

Manchester Utd (h) - Dec 16

Wolves (a) - Dec 21

Newcastle (h) - Dec 26

Arsenal (h) - Dec 29

Manchester City (a) - Jan 3

Wolves (a) - FA Cup - Jan 5

Brighton (a) - Jan 12

Crystal Palace (h) - Jan 19

Gomez, 21, is set to miss up to 10 games for Liverpool over the busy festive period with the injury, though Liverpool said his comeback date may change depending on his rehabilitation progress.

That fixture run includes a vital Champions League group-stage match against Napoli as well as Premier League games against Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

1:45 Burnley manager Sean Dyche defended what he has described as 'honest' challenges against Liverpool Burnley manager Sean Dyche defended what he has described as 'honest' challenges against Liverpool

Gomez has been a core member of Klopp's first-choice side this season, starting in 12 of their 13 top-flight matches.

He has formed a regular partnership with Virgil van Dijk, keeping experienced defenders Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip out of the side.