Liverpool confirm Joe Gomez fractured leg in Burnley win
By James Dale
Last Updated: 06/12/18 6:14pm
Liverpool's Joe Gomez is expected to miss up to six weeks after fracturing his lower left leg in the 3-1 win over Burnley.
England defender Gomez was substituted after just 23 minutes of Wednesday's game at Turf Moor following a heavy challenge from Burnley's Ben Mee which sparked a confrontation between Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche.
Klopp pleaded for better protection for his players after the game, saying "let's play football".
"I think the referee has to make sure that things like this don't happen constantly," he said.
Liverpool's upcoming fixtures
- Bournemouth (a) - Dec 8
- Napoli (h) - Dec 11
- Manchester Utd (h) - Dec 16
- Wolves (a) - Dec 21
- Newcastle (h) - Dec 26
- Arsenal (h) - Dec 29
- Manchester City (a) - Jan 3
- Wolves (a) - FA Cup - Jan 5
- Brighton (a) - Jan 12
- Crystal Palace (h) - Jan 19
Gomez, 21, is set to miss up to 10 games for Liverpool over the busy festive period with the injury, though Liverpool said his comeback date may change depending on his rehabilitation progress.
That fixture run includes a vital Champions League group-stage match against Napoli as well as Premier League games against Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.
Gomez has been a core member of Klopp's first-choice side this season, starting in 12 of their 13 top-flight matches.
He has formed a regular partnership with Virgil van Dijk, keeping experienced defenders Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip out of the side.