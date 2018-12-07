Andrew Robertson: Liverpool would usually be top after unbeaten start

0:42 Andrew Robertson says Liverpool need to maintain their focus and keep putting pressure on Manchester City Andrew Robertson says Liverpool need to maintain their focus and keep putting pressure on Manchester City

Andrew Robertson says Liverpool would usually be top of the Premier League having gone unbeaten, but insists they are focused only on themselves.

Liverpool trail champions Manchester City by two points in the title race after 15 games, with both sides still unbeaten this season.

Robertson's side go to Bournemouth on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am, and can go top of the table for a few hours at least before City's clash at Chelsea at 5.30pm.

B'mouth vs Liverpool Live on

But the Scotland international left-back says Liverpool's focus is solely on themselves and not City's results.

He told Sky Sports: "When you look at it and say 'you'd be unbeaten at the start of December', you [think] you'd be at the top of the league - but we're not. We're still chasing City.

2:59 Highlights of Liverpool's 3-1 victory at Burnley in midweek Highlights of Liverpool's 3-1 victory at Burnley in midweek

"It's been a good start for us, and we need to keep going, keep focusing on what we're doing instead of looking at anyone else.

"We're controlling what we're doing right now, and if we keep putting the pressure on City, I'm sure it will go right to the end."

Liverpool face some tricky fixtures over the Christmas period; after the trip to the south coast, they host Napoli in a crucial Champions League game, before Manchester United (home), Wolves (away), Newcastle (home) and Arsenal (home).

Robertson says Liverpool are focused only on their own results

Then comes the huge Premier League clash at the Etihad against Pep Guardiola's side on January 3, and Robertson is fully aware that is the only City game Liverpool can worry about and control.

"The only result we can control against Manchester City is the one when they play us, other than that we can't.

"We need to focus on our own results. We need to keep picking up the three points."

Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am on Saturday.