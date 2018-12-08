Mo Salah gives up MOTM award for James Milner on 500th Premier League appearance

Hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah gave up his man-of-the-match award to James Milner on the midfielder's 500th Premier League appearance.

Salah was at his blistering best at the Vitality Stadium as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-0 to go 17 unbeaten in the Premier League, but the Egyptian was happy to hand over his award to Milner.

Milner made his 500th Premier League appearance in the match, the 13th player to reach this landmark and the second youngest to do so (32y 338d), behind only Gareth Barry (32y 219d).

Salah was keen to congratulate his Liverpool team-mate

Salah told Sky Sports: "I have to congratulate him for his amazing career. He deserves it today, and I hope we are going to win something this season together, but I will not take [this award]."

Milner also said: "I can enjoy it today because we've won 4-0, it's more something to look back on, but the result was more important today."

