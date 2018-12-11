Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Alisson made save of the season in win over Napoli

Jurgen Klopp says he "would have paid double" for Alisson after he made a crucial save to secure Liverpool's place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Brazil international, signed in the summer for £67m, made a point-blank stop to prevent Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik from scoring in injury-time.

Had Milik scored to make it 1-1 then Napoli would have advanced to the last 16 at the expense of Liverpool.

"The goalie made the save of the season," Klopp told Viasport. "I have no clue how he made that save. Thank God we have him. If I'd known how good he was, I'd have paid double ... I think nobody expected a save in that situation. It's a goal, no?

"He had a lot of things to do tonight but how cool and calm he was says a lot. But still he needs the other boys around, so he doesn't have to make 100 saves like that.

"It was unbelievable, what the boys they did tonight, it was so special. They created such an incredible atmosphere I am still full of adrenaline about it, just unbelievable."

The win, secured thanks to a first-half goal from Mohamed Salah, sees Liverpool finish second in Group C behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool could have avoided a tense finish if they had taken the chances that had fallen their way, but Klopp said he was "really proud" of his team's effort.

"Yes we could have scored more," he added. "The most difficult period was just after the 1-0. That made the game intense.

"We knew we could not change the tactics. After 65 minutes, it was really wild, counter and counter without finishing. I am really proud of what the boys did."