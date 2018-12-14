Liverpool vs Manchester United always 'one-off' games, says John Barnes

1:01 John Barnes believes in-form Liverpool will find it difficult against Manchester United John Barnes believes in-form Liverpool will find it difficult against Manchester United

John Barnes says form will count for nothing when Liverpool meet Manchester United at Anfield on Super Sunday.

Unbeaten Liverpool are top of the table ahead of the weekend fixtures and 16 points clear of United, who have lost four times in the league this season, but Barnes does not expect Liverpool to have it all their own way.

The former Liverpool winger told Sky Sports News: "This is the most confident I have seen Liverpool and the most faith I have had in Liverpool in terms of getting results regardless of whether they play well or not.

"However in a game like this, Liverpool against Manchester United is very much like the Liverpool-Everton games, form goes out of the window.

"It's a complete one-off. It probably means more to Mourinho to put one over Liverpool than the other way round so those tables have been turned.

"While I see Liverpool as being very confident, not just in the way they are playing but the confidence we have in them in not conceding goals and being very consistent in and out of possession, Jose Mourinho and Manchester United will be a very difficult proposition.

"It's going to be a very difficult game for Liverpool but also for Manchester United and I think it's going to be very dependent on how Manchester United approach the game.

"If they come, I don't think they will, and play an open game with players going forward end to end I think Liverpool will win comfortably.

"But Manchester United will try to stifle the game and then it's going to be difficult for Liverpool."

Barnes was asked whether he thought United would "park the bus" at Anfield even though Liverpool have a poor recent record against their rivals and are without a win in their last eight league meetings.

"Whatever terminology you want to use in terms of parking the bus," Barnes added. "They will come and I am sure Liverpool will have more possession.

"I am sure Manchester United will defend deep and get five midfield players back in front of them and try to catch Liverpool on the counter-attack.

"I think they will play an attacking line-up in terms of Rashford and Lingard and maybe Martial but the onus will be on them to get back and defend and maybe when they have possession to use their pace to counter-attack.

"This is what Manchester United have done, not just against Liverpool but in many games, and I don't see why it is going to be any different.

"If I was Jose Mourinho against Liverpool I would do the exact same thing."