Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool are not scared, but wary of Manchester United threat

Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool are not scared of anything, but are wary of Manchester United's attacking threat ahead of Super Sunday.

Liverpool go into the clash against their bitter rivals still unbeaten in the Premier League, while Jose Mourinho's United sit down in sixth place, 16 points behind their opponents.

Ahead of the clash on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 4pm, Jamie Carragher sat down with the Liverpool defender for a special Match Zone, and the Dutchman insists they need to be ready for what United offer.

"You know what you're going to face. We have pretty good pace as well, so we don't have to be scared of anything, but we need to be aware of their danger.

"They have good players, especially up front, so we need to be ready for that, but other than that we need to play our game, make sure we are on top of that and to put them under pressure."

Liverpool have conceded just six goals in the league this season, and have the third-highest points tally in Premier League history after 16 games.

Van Dijk has brought a noticeable improvement to the Liverpool defence since he moved from Southampton last January, and says clean sheets are what he craves.

"It makes all of us proud. We do it together, defend together and attack together. But obviously for me personally as a defender, to see we only conceded six is very good.

"But you can't win anything with is, so we still have a long way to go, but we're obviously very proud with this start. It has not gone too bad! I have been enjoying every bit of it, it has been going so quick, it's almost a year since I've joined, and it has been going fast.

"You don't want to lose any game, but we don't want to concede at all. That's definitely something we say to each other, and has been going alright."

