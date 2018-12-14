Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must find defensive solutions against Manchester United

1:05 Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool have enough defensive cover to cope without Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool have enough defensive cover to cope without Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jurgen Klopp has played down suggestions Liverpool are struggling with an injury crisis as they prepare to face Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend.

Liverpool have just two senior centre backs, Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren, available for Sunday's match at Anfield, with Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold all ruled out.

Matip suffered a broken collarbone in the closing stages of Tuesday's 1-0 win over Napoli, while Alexander-Arnold was substituted late on with an ankle problem.

Gomez, meanwhile, has been ruled out until the new year after fracturing his leg against Burnley earlier this month.

However, Klopp feels he has enough depth in his squad to cope without the trio against United.

"It is our situation. It is only a crisis if you feel it is a crisis," said Klopp. "Trent is not as serious as the other two boys but obviously it is not top class news, that is clear.

"It was unlucky as well with Joel, it was the last second of the game. When they asked me in the press conference I had no idea about it because I had to go immediately and do different stuff and I didn't see him on the pitch.

"Rehab has already started, the same for Joe and for Trent - for him it is day by day. It is not cool but as long as we have enough players, it is our job to find a solution and we will have one for the weekend.

"But of course it is not perfect."

Nathaniel Clyne is yet to feature for Liverpool in the Premier League this season but could come back into the starting line-up against United due to the absence of Gomez and Alexander-Arnold.

Klopp insists the England international is ready to play, despite a recent injury setback.

"Clyney was unfortunately injured in the last two weeks, nothing serious but serious enough that he couldn't train," said Klopp.

"Luckily he has been back in full training for the last four days. Is he ready for 90 minutes? I don't know. But is he ready? Yes."

