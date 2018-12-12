Liverpool's Joel Matip out for up to six weeks with broken collarbone

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip faces up to six weeks out after suffering a broken collarbone.

Sky Sports News understands Matip, 27, went to a local hospital for scans on his shoulder after being involved in a collision in the closing moments of Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Napoli in the Champions League.

Liverpool, who face Manchester United in a Sky Live clash on Sunday, face an injury crisis at the heart of defence with Joe Gomez sidelined until the New Year, leaving Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren, who has just returned from a concussion, as their only two recognised centre-backs.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

Adding to Jurgen Klopp's defensive woes, Trent Alexander-Arnold also came off in Tuesday's win over Napoli, which secured their place in the knockout phases of the Champions League, due to a foot problem.

The injuries to Alexander-Arnold and Gomez also leave Liverpool with little options at right-back, with Nathaniel Clyne currently not training after suffering a small problem.

Fabinho, who started his career at right-back, could be a solution for Klopp, while James Milner is another option, however, he was also taken off against Napoli with cramp.