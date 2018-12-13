How Manchester United can beat Liverpool: Why Juan Mata could be key at Anfield

If Juan Mata starts, he could be key for Manchester United at Anfield, according to Danny Higginbotham

In his weekly tactics analysis, Danny Higginbotham explained why Juan Mata could be Manchester United's key man at Liverpool on Super Sunday.

When you look at United's team, they have one player in the top 27 in the Premier League this season for assists, and that's Marcus Rashford.

When you look at Manchester City, they have a David Silva, a Bernardo Silva, a Kevin De Bruyne, not naturally No 10s but players who drift into that position.

When you look at Tottenham you have a Christian Eriksen, a Dele Alli, both very good at creating and assisting. Jorginho is the deep-lying playmaker for Chelsea, and you have Hazard also.

Unless Juan Mata is on the pitch, it is very difficult for United to see a player drift into that No 10 position, so I think Mata becomes vital when a) United play against teams who will sit back and b) against sides like Liverpool, where you will be giving up possession and looking to play on the counter attack.

United have got plenty of pace in the team to stretch oppositions, but in order to utilise that, you need players to get into the space that has been created by others.

Nobody is doing that in this situation for United, so they are having to go backwards and sideways. The game then slows down.

I think if Mata does start, he won't be asked to do too much of the defensive work. I think he'll be told to get himself into an area, when United are defending, where he can't be picked up.

So when United pick the ball up, their first pass would be to Mata. If they are able to do that, instead of playing the one long ball from defence to attack under a lot of pressure. If they can find Mata free, all of a sudden they might have a Lingard, a Rashford, a Martial running off him down the channels.

Because both Liverpool full-backs get forward, if United can turn it over quickly, and the first pass is vital, there will be spaces on the wings Danny Higginbotham

Because both Liverpool full backs get forward, if United can turn it over quickly, and the first pass is vital, there will be spaces on the wings.

For Liverpool it will all be about possession, asking the questions, and for United it will be about the transition.

Andre Gomes did it for Everton the other week very well; picking the ball up deep on the transition and saying: 'Can I make this first pass go forward.'

Any room for Pogba?

I'm not convinced he will get a start. I think defensively they will want to be strong, so do they go with a back three or two central midfielders in front?

If they play a similar formation to last week, a 4-2-3-1, it's very difficult to see where you'd fit Pogba in, because I don't think he's a No 10.

Lukaku's vital role

United are going to need pace going forward, there's no doubt about that. Personally I would start him as a centre forward, but ensure those around him have pace.

For United, the key to the game is going to be the turnover, the transition. When they get the ball back, how quickly do they get the ball to certain players. If he plays, he's got a huge role to play.

