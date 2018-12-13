Who could Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham face in Champions League last 16?

Will a Premier League club lift this at the end of the season?

All eyes will be on the Champions League draw on Monday December 17.

The Premier League is well represented with Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham all progressing to the knockout stages.

This stage is always a complex process as teams from the same country can't be drawn against each other while teams who played each other in the group stages will also be kept apart. There is an advantage to the group winners, who will play the second leg at home while it's also worth noting that VAR will be in use from the last-16 stage.

The first legs take place on February 12/13 or February 19/20 with the return legs on March 5/6 or 12/13.

So, with no possibility of an all Premier League meeting until the last eight, it leaves each of our teams with only a few possible outcomes in the draw.

We assess the best and worst case scenarios…

Manchester City

Possible opponents: Atletico Madrid, Schalke, Ajax, Roma

Pep Guardiola's side secured top spot in Group F with a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim. In doing so, they have provided an example to the three other Premier League teams to why it's so important to finish top dogs. From the four possible opponents only Atletico Madrid are among the top-10 ranked teams in Europe in terms of the UEFA coefficient ratings.

Manchester United

Possible opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid

United will feel their defeat in Valencia was a huge opportunity missed as a victory would have secured top spot in Group H as Juventus surprisingly slipped up against Young Boys. A tie against one of Europe's football giants now is guaranteed with an away second leg to contend with also.

The best possible outcome would be a fixture against Porto, who did finish top of their group with 15 points but faced Schalke, Lokomotiv Moscow and Galatasaray - in what was one of the less competitive passages through to the knockout stages. However, there's an 83 per cent chance that United will have a fixture with either Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Bayern or Real Madrid. In their current form, they would be huge underdogs to progress.

Liverpool

Possible opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus

Sloppy results for Liverpool in Group C meant they scraped through as runners-up ahead of Napoli - and like Manchester United and Spurs, a heavyweight clash with a European superpower is likely to await them. Jurgen Klopp could have a reunion with Borussia Dortmund to look forward to while an opportunity to gain revenge over Real Madrid for last year's final defeat would be a tantalising fixture to feast on. Once again, Porto would be the easiest fixture on paper.

Tottenham

Possible opponents: Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Porto, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus

Lucas Moura's late leveller in the Nou Camp kept Tottenham's campaign alive and after taking just one point from their opening three games, Spurs fans will just be delighted to still be in the competition no matter the difficulty of their last-16 tie.

The possibility of hosting a European giant at their new stadium on February 12 or 13 is an exciting prospect, although there are ongoing issues with the new £1billion stadium - reports have suggested it still might not be ready come the first leg.

Follow the draw online with Sky Sports on Monday December 17.