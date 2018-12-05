Liverpool's Joe Gomez taken off on stretcher against Burnley with ankle injury

Joe Gomez was taken off injured in the first half as Liverpool won 3-1

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Joe Gomez suffered an ankle injury during Liverpool's 3-1 win at Burnley on Wednesday night.

The defender, one of four players to retain his place in Klopp's side, suffered a heavy challenge from Clarets counterpart Ben Mee - which saw him slide down the bank behind the touchline 20 minutes into the game.

The 21-year-old was tended to by medical staff before he was stretchered off the pitch with the injury, which the club say they will assess the seriousness of in the coming days.

"It was his ankle," Klopp said at his post-match press conference.

"Joe is injured and probably not only a little bit. We have to see, we don't know in the moment. We sent him home."

Trent Alexander-Arnold replaced his England international team-mate after 23 minutes, as the Reds continued their unbeaten start to the season.

Gomez has helped Liverpool keep seven clean sheets in his 13 league appearances this season, and the club will be hoping the injury is not too serious ahead of a busy schedule of football over the Christmas period.

Liverpool face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, live on Sky Sports Premier League.