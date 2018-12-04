Jurgen Klopp backed by Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo after FA charge for celebration

0:50 Nuno Espirito Santo has backed Jurgen Klopp after he was charged by the FA for his celebration against Everton, saying the Liverpool boss was not disrespectful Nuno Espirito Santo has backed Jurgen Klopp after he was charged by the FA for his celebration against Everton, saying the Liverpool boss was not disrespectful

Nuno Espirito Santo has shown his support for Jurgen Klopp following the Liverpool manager's charge of misconduct for his celebrations against Everton at Anfield.

Klopp charged onto the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson following Divock Origi's 96th-minute winner in the Merseyside derby, leading to an FA charge which the German has accepted.

Nuno has also received scrutiny for previous exuberant celebrations, most notably when he ran onto the pitch at full-time against Middlesbrough and Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship last season, and the Wolves head coach believes everyone should be allowed to express themselves on the pitch.

He said: "Managers must be considered almost as if they are playing in the game. Let's be reasonable enough to know that managers are also part of the game.

"It's not a lack of respect. Football is joyous, so let's try to enjoy it."

Nuno was speaking ahead of Wolves' Premier League match against Chelsea, which they will have to contest without key player Ruben Neves.

Ruben Neves will miss Wolves' game against Chelsea through suspension

The Portuguese midfielder must serve a one-match ban after he received his fifth yellow card of the season during the defeat at Cardiff, but Nuno was in no mood to criticise his countryman.

"If we analyse the bookings that he has, some of them were useful for the team," said Nuno. "So that is part of the task that he has, even if that causes problems so that he can't be on the pitch.

"What I say to the players is, if a foul can help the team then let's do it. Because it is important to the team. I will not accept yellow cards for insulting words to a referee or an opponent, but if it is a foul that helps the team, we must do it."