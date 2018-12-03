Premier League Power Rankings: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling top

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has topped the Power Rankings this week.

The winger re-established City's one-goal lead in the second half during a 3-1 win over Bournemouth after smashing the post from range minutes earlier, while Leroy Sane caused havoc down the opposing flank to retain runner-up spot.

Raheem Sterling extended his tally of goal involvements to a league-high 14

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (No 3) took centre stage in a pulsating north London derby, coolly slotting Arsenal ahead from 12 yards on 10 minutes and hitting a stunning second-half leveller before his side emerged 4-2 winners.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (No 4) edged one place up the chart after Liverpool snatched a 96th-minute winner in the Merseyside derby with Divock Origi pouncing on a Jordan Pickford error.

Last week's table-topper Aaron Mooy (No 5) took a slip after his side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton, while Southampton's Stuart Armstrong (No 6) maintained his goal streak during a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend (No 7) hit a screamer in a 2-0 win over struggling Burnley, while West Ham's Felipe Anderson (No 10) was back among the top performers after sealing a 3-0 win in stoppage time at Newcastle.

Andros Townsend soared into the top 10 after scoring a screamer against Burnley

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Premier League matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

