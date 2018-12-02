WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Last Updated: 01/12/18 9:31pm
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from Saturday's games as Manchester City, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Leicester and Brighton all win, while Manchester United draw at Southampton.
Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.
Scroll down for highlights from Saturday's six games, plus Cardiff's win over Wolves on Friday night...
Saturday
Southampton 2-2 Manchester United
Manchester United fought back from two goals down to secure a point but their Premier League struggles continued with a 2-2 draw at Southampton.
Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth
Manchester City continued their unbeaten Premier League start with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Etihad, their sixth league win in a row.
Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley
Andros Townsend's stunning strike helped Crystal Palace end a run of eight games without a win with a 2-0 victory over Burnley.
Newcastle 0-3 West Ham
Javier Hernandez scored twice as West Ham ended Newcastle's winning run with an accomplished 3-0 victory at St James' Park.
Leicester 2-0 Watford
Jamie Vardy and James Maddison's first-half goals gave Leicester a 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, as the visitors winless run extended to four games.
Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton
Steve Mounie's contentious red card proved the turning point as Brighton came from behind to win 2-1 at Huddersfield.
Friday
Cardiff 2-1 Wolves
Junior Hoilett's breathtaking strike saw Cardiff come from behind to beat Wolves 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium.