4:47 A round-up of Saturday's action in the Premier League, including West Ham's win over Newcastle at St James' Park and Manchester Utd's trip to Southampton. A round-up of Saturday's action in the Premier League, including West Ham's win over Newcastle at St James' Park and Manchester Utd's trip to Southampton.

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from Saturday's games as Manchester City, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Leicester and Brighton all win, while Manchester United draw at Southampton.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from Saturday's six games, plus Cardiff's win over Wolves on Friday night...

Saturday

Manchester United fought back from two goals down to secure a point but their Premier League struggles continued with a 2-2 draw at Southampton.

Highlights from Manchester Utd's 2-2 draw with Southampton in the Premier League.

Manchester City continued their unbeaten Premier League start with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Etihad, their sixth league win in a row.

Highlights of Manchester City's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Andros Townsend's stunning strike helped Crystal Palace end a run of eight games without a win with a 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Javier Hernandez scored twice as West Ham ended Newcastle's winning run with an accomplished 3-0 victory at St James' Park.

Highlights from West Ham's 3-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison's first-half goals gave Leicester a 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, as the visitors winless run extended to four games.

Highlights from Leicester's 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League.

Steve Mounie's contentious red card proved the turning point as Brighton came from behind to win 2-1 at Huddersfield.

2:57 Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton

Friday

Junior Hoilett's breathtaking strike saw Cardiff come from behind to beat Wolves 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium.