Jurgen Klopp has 'no problem' accepting FA charge for Merseyside derby celebration

Jurgen Klopp says he has "no problem" taking an £8,000 fine after accepting an FA charge of misconduct for his Merseyside derby celebrations.

Klopp ran to the centre circle at Anfield when Divock Origi scored in the final moments to clinch a dramatic victory for Liverpool over Everton on Sunday.

Asked what he made of the charge, Klopp said on Tuesday: "[It's] absolutely okay. I couldn't avoid it obviously.

"I have no problem with that, I think it is completely normal. The last time I did it was about 14 years ago. In 14 years I'm probably not that quick anymore, it will be fine.

"I have no problem to pay a fine. We all make mistakes, usually I learn from them - at least for a long period. It will not happen that quick anymore.

"It is not a massive mistake but if there was no rule against it then we as managers would constantly celebrate on the pitch, and the whole bench would run there. That is the strange thing.

"I don't think anyone thought it was massively wrong or whatever. Not even the ref - they were surprised themselves that somebody was running that direction."

Klopp apologised to Everton manager Marco Silva for his celebrations after the match and said he was not sure how the FA would respond to his actions.

"I didn't want to be disrespectful but I couldn't stop myself," Klopp told Sky Sports. "It just happened.

"The plan was not to run [onto the pitch to celebrate]. When I chose to stop I was close to Alisson. He was surprised. It was the last situation of the game. Both teams delivered an unbelievable fight."

Silva said he did not hear an apology from Klopp.

"To be honest I didn't see [Klopp's run]," he said. "I don't know what he did and the way he did it.

"It was a lucky day for him this afternoon but that is football. I don't think he expected anything like that either.

"I cannot say it was disrespectful because I didn't see, when I see that moment maybe I can speak more about that situation."

Several Premier League managers have come out in support of Klopp's celebrations, with the last-gasp victory keeping them just two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola said Klopp's reaction was "understandable", admitting he and his adversaries have "a lot of emotions in those moments".