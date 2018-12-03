Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool can go toe to toe with Manchester City in title race

Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool are making a good habit of scoring late goals this season

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool have shown they can go toe to toe with Manchester City and says their last-gasp winner over Everton gives them added momentum heading into a busy month.

Divock Origi's goal in the sixth minute of added time ensured Jurgen Klopp's side remain two points behind the defending Premier League champions and current leaders.

That was the start of a run of 10 matches in five weeks with a packed festive schedule ahead.

"It's important for us to stay in the game. Keeping a clean sheet gives us the foundation to go and do these things," said Alexander-Arnold.

Divock Origi's 96th-minute winner extended Liverpool's unbeaten run in Merseyside derbies to 16 games

"I think we've shown with PSG at home and then Chelsea away and now Everton - three times this season - that something that we're doing is staying in games and then producing in the last minutes."

Victory made it a new record of 16 Merseyside derbies unbeaten, with Everton having failed to win at Anfield since 1999.

The late winner sparked wild celebrations at Anfield, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who ran on to the pitch when his side scored, has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association.

2:59 Highlights from Liverpool's 1-0 win over Everton in the Premier League. Highlights from Liverpool's 1-0 win over Everton in the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold added: "It's something you dream of. It's very special to play in the Merseyside derby and especially win.

"Emotions get the best of you, especially in games like this. Everybody probably thought we'd settled for the draw but we've shown this season that we dig deep many a time and come up with the goods late on.

"It's one that all the players will remember for a long time and hopefully the fans will as well because we've dominated the fixture for so long and we've extended it."

The 20-year-old academy graduate has enjoyed a good last few weeks personally, scoring his maiden England goal and then following that with a brilliant free-kick in the win at Watford.

Alexander-Arnold scored his first England goal in the 3-0 victory against the USA at Wembley

"It's hard to believe that some of these things are coming true but it's something you've worked towards for 15 years," he said.

"You look forward to these moments and hope that one day you'll be able to play in fixtures like this and do the things that I've done.

"It's a credit to everyone that's helped me along the way. Without them it wouldn't have been possible."