Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must focus on Burnley, not Everton win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his players to not allow Sunday's dramatic win over Everton to distract them from their midweek trip to Burnley.

Divock Origi came off the bench to score an injury-time winner for the Reds in the Merseyside derby at Anfield, sparking wild celebrations from Klopp and the rest of the Liverpool squad.

Liverpool remain just two points behind league leaders Manchester City after beating the Toffees but Klopp has warned his players to not dwell on the victory ahead of Wednesday's trip to Turf Moor.

"It was brilliant in the dressing room after the game but can you carry it on for two or three days?," said Klopp, who accepted an FA charge of misconduct for his celebrations against Everton.

"The positive emotion about the whole season so far is still there, we feel in a good moment.

"That is what we have to make sure of again. They are not children anymore, that we celebrate something for five days.

"Burnley is a completely different cup of tea and we know that."

Liverpool needed an injury-time winner from Ragnar Klavan to beat Burnley at Turf Moor last season and Klopp insists the Clarets remain tough opposition, despite their slow start to the campaign.

"We have been together long enough to know about the specific challenge in a game against Burnley," said Klopp.

"It is a really tough place to go. Since I've been here it has always been tough."

Klopp added: "I think everybody knew before the start of the season that it is a big challenge for them with the Europa League qualification.

"That is actually a killer competition, to play the qualifiers in pre-season, obviously Burnley's squad is not made for that.

"It was clear that the start they would be a bit rusty but performance-wise they are now in the league - 100 per cent. That makes it a really difficult game for us."

Klopp says Liverpool will need to assess the fitness of Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson ahead of the trip to Burnley.

Both players sustained "minor injuries" against Everton, with Mane suffering a deep cut to his foot.

Klopp said: "Sadio and Robbo we need to have another look today. Sadio had a really awful cut on his foot which needed to be stitched.

"He is okay, he is walking around here now but in flip flops and we don't play in flip flops! Today he is not ready but we will see let.

"Robbo is not as serious as Sadio, but we need to have a look."