Jurgen Klopp to accept FA charge for Merseyside derby celebration
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 04/12/18 1:26pm
Jurgen Klopp will accept an FA charge of misconduct for his celebrations after Liverpool's 96th-minute winner against Everton.
Klopp ran to the centre circle at Anfield when Divock Origi scored in the final moments to clinch a dramatic Merseyside derby victory.
He apologised to Everton manager Marco Silva for his celebrations after the match and said he was not sure how the FA would respond to his actions.
"I didn't want to be disrespectful but I couldn't stop myself," Klopp told Sky Sports. "It just happened.
"The plan was not to run [onto the pitch to celebrate]. When I chose to stop I was close to Alisson. He was surprised. It was the last situation of the game. Both teams delivered an unbelievable fight."
Silva said he did not hear an apology from Klopp.
"To be honest I didn't see [Klopp's run]," he said. "I don't know what he did and the way he did it.
"It was a lucky day for him this afternoon but that is football. I don't think he expected anything like that either.
"I cannot say it was disrespectful because I didn't see, when I see that moment maybe I can speak more about that situation."
Several Premier League managers have come out in support of Klopp's celebrations, with the last-gasp victory keeping them just two points behind leaders Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola said Klopp's reaction was "understandable", admitting he and his adversaries have "a lot of emotions in those moments".