Do Liverpool need to win a trophy for season to be a success?

That was one of the topics on The Debate, where Matt Le Tissier and Dion Dublin reflected on Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Sunday's win at Anfield lifted Jurgen Klopp's side back to the top of the Premier League and opened up a 19-point gap over rivals United.

Le Tissier and Dublin were in consensus that champions Manchester City remain slight favourites to retain the title.

Asked if Liverpool's season would be a failure if Klopp's wait for a trophy extended to four seasons, Le Tissier told Sky Sports: "I don't get that criticism.

"If you look at the way the team is playing and what they are doing, is the manager improving the football club and the players? The answer to both of those questions is yes.

"If they don't win a trophy this season, they would be mad to get rid of the manager.

"There are not that many trophies to play for. When you look at what Manchester City have got and what they have spent, it will take some kind of monumental effort to stop that team winning the Premier League.

"Cup competitions are a possibility because anything can happen in one-off games. But I don't think it would be a failure for Liverpool.

"As long as the club is moving forward and the players are improving, it would be mad to get rid of the manager."

