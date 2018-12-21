Jurgen Klopp upbeat about Liverpool's Naby Keita after he limps off at Wolves

Naby Keita was taken off injured against Wolves on Friday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not think the injuries suffered by Naby Keita at Wolves are anything be too worried about.

The midfielder was taken off just before an hour had elapsed during Liverpool's 2-0 win - and appeared to be clutching his ribs.

It later transpired he had also injured his foot during a first-half clash in the Wolves box, but Klopp is not too concerned.

"Did you see it back - the first two situations? Was it a penalty or not? Because he had a proper cut on the foot and everyone said 'diver', but you don't get a cut from a dive, I would say.

"Then he had another one on his ribs, so it didn't work out. But it should be good.

"Two things are a bit painful but I don't think will be a problem for him."

Liverpool will hope to have Keita available for their busy festive programme.

The Premier League leaders host Newcastle on Boxing Day and Arsenal on December 29 - before a Thursday night trip to title-rivals Manchester City.