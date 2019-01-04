Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool have no reason to panic despite Man City defeat

0:59 Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk reflected on their 2-1 defeat at Manchester City and says they will pick themselves up and continue to battle for the Premier League title Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk reflected on their 2-1 defeat at Manchester City and says they will pick themselves up and continue to battle for the Premier League title

Virgil van Dijk says there is "no reason for panic" despite Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Manchester City on Thursday.

Leroy Sane scored the winner at the Etihad on Thursday night as City closed the gap to Liverpool to four points, with Roberto Firmino having equalised for Jurgen Klopp's side after Sergio Aguero had given City the lead.

Liverpool next play Wolves in the FA Cup on Monday night before returning to Premier League action on January 12, and Van Dijk remains confident they will bounce back after the disappointment of losing to their title rivals.

Virgil van Dijk is confident Liverpool will bounce back after their defeat to Manchester City

"We knew it was going to be a very tough season and there will be ups and downs and Thursday was obviously a down," said the Netherlands international.

"You just have to keep going and bounce back and that is something we are definitely going to do.

"It was an intense game for both teams. They won and we are very disappointed but we will focus on recovering and making sure we are ready for the next game.

2:56 Highlights from Manchester City's win over Liverpool in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's win over Liverpool in the Premier League

"We are disappointed we lost but there is no reason for panic. For us it was just another important Premier League game. Unfortunately we lost and couldn't get a result.

"Fair play to City and congratulations to them but we just have to keep going."