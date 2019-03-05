Liverpool's Taiwo Awoniyi interesting Schalke and other clubs in Europe

Taiwo Awoniyi's second loan spell with Mouscron has proved to be prolific so far

Schalke are one of a number of clubs across Europe monitoring the availability of young Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Nigeria international has been with the Reds since 2015 but is yet to make a senior appearance because he does not qualify for a United Kingdom work permit.

Awoniyi has spent spells on loan with FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen and Gent, and is currently on his second loan stint in Belgium with Mouscron.

He has scored six goals in seven games since returning to the club in January, having spent the first half of 2018-19 with their Jupiler Pro League rivals Gent.

Awoniyi's future at Liverpool could change again depending on the United Kingdom's impending exit from the European Union.

Sky Sports News understands that Liverpool are keen to retain Awoniyi but remain open to another loan deal if his work permit status is not resolved.

Should they decide to sell, Sky Sports News understands Liverpool would want a fee in excess of £13m for the 21-year-old.