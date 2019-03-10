Jurgen Klopp praises 'game-changer' Adam Lallana after Liverpool beat Burnley

0:57 Jurgen Klopp praised Adam Lallana after he impressed on his return to the starting XI in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley Jurgen Klopp praised Adam Lallana after he impressed on his return to the starting XI in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Adam Lallana after he impressed on his first Liverpool start for over a month.

Lallana was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI for Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley, having not started since the 1-1 draw against West Ham on February 4.

However, he produced a solid performance and helped set up the second goal as he slid to block a clearance and divert the ball into the box.

Asked about Lallana, Klopp said: "We had a long training week and a lot of training sessions and I said at the start of the week that it's possible to show up. You don't have to say that, it's clear, but maybe if you play a lot of times with 12, 13 or 14 players then it's important the boys know it, and Adam used that. Not only Adam, but him especially.

"It was clear at the end that if he can play like he trained then he will help us a lot and that's exactly how it happened today.

"He is always good on the ball but he is pretty aggressive too, so on the counter-press situation it's a game-changer. It's a brilliant thing in that moment which didn't look promising until he jumped in. Well done and well deserved, I am really happy for him."

Klopp was also pleased with Liverpool's response after they fell behind in the sixth minute when Burnley scored direct from a corner.

"It was good. Brilliant result. We knew it would be difficult against Burnley but we felt the work we did, that's how it should be. All good.

"Wonderful play for the first goal, second goal Lallana fantastic block, then Sadio [Mane] can finish it. Third goal would have been a penalty but Bobby [Roberto Firmino] is there again and then they scored the next one.

"I think it was a foul but there are more serious fouls in the history of football and we have to react better. They scored a second and it becomes a bit tricky but the boys reacted well, scored a fantastic fourth."

Liverpool play Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday before facing Fulham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.