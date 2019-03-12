Liverpool News

More from Football

Naby Keita to miss Liverpool's Champions League game at Bayern Munich

Last Updated: 12/03/19 4:24pm

Naby Keita will miss Liverpool's Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday due to a minor injury.

The midfielder was absent from Liverpool training on Tuesday and did not travel with the 21-man squad which flew out to Germany.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner took part in training at Melwood.

Full-back Alexander-Arnold was taken off towards the end of Sunday's 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley as a precaution and midfielder Milner, who has been hampered by a muscle problem, sat that game out.

Another player not seen to be taking part was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose comeback appearance in a Premier League 2 match on Friday ended prematurely.

The midfielder, who has been sidelined by a knee injury sustained last April, was scheduled to play 45 minutes in the game but came off just before half-time with a minor hamstring issue.
3:02
Highlights from Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League.
Highlights from Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

The withdrawal was purely precautionary and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said there was nothing to be concerned about.

Liverpool go into Wednesday's second leg at the Allianz Arena having drawn 0-0 with Bayern at Anfield in the first leg on February 19.

