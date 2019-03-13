Liverpool win at Bayern Munich a 'massive boost' for Premier League title hopes, says Tim Sherwood

1:14 Tim Sherwood tells The Debate Liverpool can take momentum into their title challenge from their 3-1 win in Bayern Munich Tim Sherwood tells The Debate Liverpool can take momentum into their title challenge from their 3-1 win in Bayern Munich

Liverpool's win over Bayern Munich will give the club a "massive boost" in the Premier League title race, says Tim Sherwood.

Sherwood said the maturity shown by Jurgen Klopp's side, who beat Bayern on away soil for the first time, would help them build momentum in a tightly-fought race for the Premier League crown with nine games to go of the league season.

Liverpool had gone into the game having won only one of their five previous games and with the lead in the title race surrendered to Manchester City, questions were asked whether the Champions League was an unnecessary distraction for Klopp's side.

0:45 Klopp says his side are back on the international football landscape following their 3-1 win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League Klopp says his side are back on the international football landscape following their 3-1 win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League

But Sherwood told The Debate the "shot in the arm" the win in Munich would give his side was irreplaceable, saying: "You're meant to want to win every football match you take part in.

"If you tell your players we're not going to try because we're putting all our eggs in the Premier League basket, well it's difficult enough to win any tournament especially when Man City are around in both.

"So have a go at trying to win everything. That's what they're doing and this will give them a massive boost going into the league campaign.

Virgil van Dijk's header, which fired Liverpool back in front, ultimately put the tie beyond Bayern

"We've got a little bit of a break now, with internationals, and I think it's a massive shot in the arm for the club. They will think they can go away and win anywhere now."

Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb echoed Sherwood's sentiment and said their run to the quarter-finals, while fighting for the domestic title, was down to the Reds' new-found ability to prioritise results over performances.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates leading Liverpool to a 3-1 victory at Bayern Munich

He said: "It's a progression. They got to the final last year, maybe they've got a score to settle with that. They just seemed to be grinding out results. It doesn't have to be a brilliant performance, they're just doing it right. They're so well-drilled defensively, and you can always rely on the front three.

"Henderson got injured tonight but Fabinho came on and did a great job, it wasn't pretty, he was breaking up play any time they tried to get on the ball, he was there fouling and being a nuisance. But that's all it took to play against an under-par Munich side.

"I just think this result, away from home is going to give Liverpool that extra impetus to crack on for the rest of the season."