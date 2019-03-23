Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard scores against Milan again

Steven Gerrard sparked Liverpool's comeback from three goals down in Istanbul

Steven Gerrard was thrilled to get a last-minute winner in front of the Kop as he helped Liverpool Legends to a 3-2 win over Milan Glorie on Saturday.

The Liverpool captain rolled back the years as he captained the Reds to a 3-2 win against a team of former AC Milan stars in aid of the LFC Foundation.

More than 50,000 fans packed into Anfield for the game and they did not leave the iconic stadium disappointed, with Rangers boss Gerrard netting as Liverpool put three past Milan - just like they did in the epic 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul.

"It's always a special time to come to Anfield, especially when it's full, and just put the kit on," Gerrard told Liverpool's official website.

"To play against Milan with all my ex-team-mates, and to get the winner, is obviously a special feeling. Thanks to everyone for coming out and supporting all the boys.

"The lads give up their free time - they could be with their families elsewhere but they want to come here for a good cause and to entertain the supporters. Well done to all the lads."

1:08 Sami Hyypia expects a closely fought battle for the title between his old club Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City Sami Hyypia expects a closely fought battle for the title between his old club Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City

The Premier League is the one trophy that alluded Gerrard during his Liverpool career. And the former skipper says there will not be a happier man on the planet if Jurgen Klopp's side pip Manchester City to the title.

"It's in the back of my mind," Gerrard admitted.

"I've got a day job now and all my focus is obviously on Rangers, but I've got one eye on Anfield and I just hope the lads can go and get us over the line because I'd be the happiest man in the world."