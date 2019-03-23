Andrew Robertson says Liverpool players must step up for silverware after 'fantastic' season

0:48 Andrew Robertson played down Liverpool's recent dip in form and says it's time for Jurgen Klopp's side to step up as trophies are up for grabs Andrew Robertson played down Liverpool's recent dip in form and says it's time for Jurgen Klopp's side to step up as trophies are up for grabs

Andrew Robertson says Liverpool's players are ready for a big finish to the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are a point clear at the top of the Premier League table and into the last eight of the Champions League with a chance of clinching an historic double.

Robertson, currently on international duty with Scotland, says Liverpool's recent dip in league form was overplayed and insists his team-mates are ready to step up a gear to ensure their "fantastic" season is rewarded with silverware.

Robertson says Liverpool's draws at Everton and Man Utd were overly criticised

"People have been quite quick to jump on us and say we've been going through a blip at Liverpool and now all of a sudden we've come through that," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's part and parcel of football. We had a couple of draws, they were not the worst results. We didn't play our best but drawing away to Manchester United and Everton are usually good results.

"Because we are in the title race and all of a sudden Manchester City could maybe take over you by a point, it's deemed as disastrous.

"We've had a fantastic season and it's coming to the bit where we have to step up again and get the trophies that we are going for.

"The lads are full of confidence at Liverpool."