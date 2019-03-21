Liverpool arrange Porto ticket price reduction for Champions League quarter-final

Liverpool take on Porto in the Champions League knockout stages for the second successive season

Liverpool have successfully negotiated a reduction in ticket prices for their fans travelling to Porto for their Champions League quarter-final next month.

Porto were set to charge Reds fans €85 for a ticket in the away end of the Estadio do Dragao, but that has now been lowered to €60 (£52) following talks between the two clubs.

A Liverpool statement on Thursday read: "LFC would like to thank FC Porto for working with the club on a pricing structure.

"Fellow Champions League clubs are also continuing to work with UEFA to negotiate the fairest ticket prices for their fans throughout the competition.

"The dialogue regarding a price cap on tickets for away fans will also continue. Until such a cap is agreed, LFC will continue to work with the opposition and UEFA to discuss the most reasonable ways of reducing costs for travelling supporters."

Liverpool beat Porto 5-0 in the Champions League last 16 last season

The agreement comes after there were issues between the two clubs regarding ticket prices last season when they met in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool travel to Porto for the second leg of their quarter-final on April 17, with the first leg taking place at Anfield on April 9.

While Liverpool have reached an agreement with their opponents, Manchester United have taken the decision to subsidise tickets for their fans travelling to Barcelona for their Champions League quarter-final.

The Spanish side are charging United fans £102, but United have lowered the price to £75, and will cover the difference.

In the all-English last-eight clash, Manchester City will have to pay £60 to watch their side take on Tottenham at the London side's new stadium.