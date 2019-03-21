Manchester United subsidise supporters for Barcelona away ticket after 'excessive' price

Manchester United have taken £27 off the ticket cost for their Champions League quarter-final second-leg at the Nou Camp

Manchester United have cut the cost of tickets for their fans travelling to the Champions League tie in Barcelona after claiming the Spanish club have charged "excessive" prices.

Barcelona had confirmed that tickets for the quarter-final second-leg at the Nou Camp on April 16 would cost the travelling fans £102, but United are charging £75 to their supporters.

In response, United are charging Barcelona fans £102 for the first-leg at Old Trafford on April 10, providing extra revenue which United will then use to subsidise the away ticket costs.

A letter sent to United fans from the club read: "FC Barcelona confirmed our tickets for this game were to be priced at £102. In this instance we believe that our travelling supporters are again being subjected to increased/excessive ticket prices from the host club.

"Similarly to Valencia in the group stages and Sevilla FC away last season, we have again taken the difficult decision to charge FC Barcelona fans for the home leg at Old Trafford the same amount that FC Barcelona are charging for the away fixture (£102).

"We will use the additional revenue gained from this to subsidise our travelling support by paying the £27 price difference for each of our travelling supporters."