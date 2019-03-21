Kylian Mbappe, Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann: The in-demand players on international duty

Kylian Mbappe is linked to Real Madrid

With the international break underway, we look at the in-demand stars who are linked to summer moves to Europe's biggest clubs.

International matches have begun with a vast amount of star names on show over the next week.

Plenty of national team stars have already been attracting interest domestically from the European elite ahead of the summer transfer window, which opens on July 1.

Here are 10 players on international duty that could be on the move this summer...

Kylian Mbappe

20-year-old Mbappe has already won a World Cup

With Zinedine Zidane expected to overhaul the Real Madrid squad in the summer, the 20-year-old is reportedly one of the La Liga club's top summer targets.

"Like any good player, I would be happy to coach him," Zidane told reporters. "But it's not the time to talk about that."

The 20-year-old already has an impressive 31 goals in 35 league appearances for PSG this season and could be a replacement for compatriot Karim Benzema up top this summer.

The World Cup winner is expected to lead the France forward line against Moldova and Iceland.

Gareth Bale

Manchester United are heavily linked to the Welshman ahead of the summer window, but the 29-year-old did start on Zidane's return to the Real dugout against Celta Vigo and scored their second goal in the 2-0 victory.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs is convinced Bale will start enough under Zidane and he will likely be stationed in a forward role against Trinidad and Slovakia.

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann could be on the way out of Atletico this summer

Spanish reports say Griezmann wants to leave Atletico Madrid this summer with Barcelona said to be keen to reopen talks with the forward after he rejected the club last summer in a much-criticised Movistar documentary named "La Decision".

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also said to be interested in signing the prolific forward, and a move to the Premier League would mean an opportunity to link up with France team-mates Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba.

His France coach, Didier Deschamps, has labelled the Europa League winner 'underrated' ahead of their pair of European qualifiers, but that perception would surely change if he moved this summer.

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is continually linked to Real Madrid

Graeme Souness says Chelsea have a big decision to make over Eden Hazard ahead of their transfer ban for the next two windows, and a move to Real is seen as his most likely destination.

With Real yet to adequately fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, perhaps the Belgium international could become the new star man on the Champions League holders' left flank under Zidane, who has spoken highly of the 28-year-old in the past.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen is reportedly a transfer target of Real Madrid and Barcelona

The Denmark international has remained tight-lipped over a departure from Tottenham with Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid said to be keen to land his signature in the summer.

With his attention currently fixed on international matters, he will be hoping to help Denmark progress to the European knockout stages for the first time since 2012.

Julian Brandt

Julian Brandt could play an influential role for Germany in their Euro 2020 qualifers

The 22-year-old could be the subject of a three-way tussle between Liverpool, Real Madrid and Atletico in the summer after completing a sixth successive campaign in Bayer Leverkusen's senior squad.

"It's an honour that I'm being linked with such clubs," the Germany international told Kicker on Monday.

Joachim Low has picked a new-look squad ahead of Germany's qualifiers in which he emphasised "changes are necessary". It opens the door for Brandt to play an influential role in the qualification cycle.

Mattijs de Ligt

Could Matthijs De Ligt partner national team-mate Virgil Van Dijk at Liverpool?

Marca are reporting that Juventus are going to rival Real Madrid for De Ligt in the summer with the 19-year-old impressing for Champions League quarter-finalists Ajax, having made over 100 appearances for the Eredivisie club. Liverpool and PSG have also been linked to the defender.

A move to Liverpool would mean teaming up with Virgil van Dijk to recreate a partnership that is thriving on the international stage with Ronald Koeman's side; one of the four teams to have qualified for the UEFA Nations League finals in June.

Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell has settled into the left-back role for England

Chilwell is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester City and Liverpool with both sides said to be keen to add another full-back.

The 22-year-old has cemented himself as England's first-choice left-back, having started their last four matches, and will likely play a key role in games against Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele is a recent addition to the France squad

Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham are just three of the clubs tracking the 22-year-old.

After Ndombele picked up his first cap in October, the box-to-box midfielder's standout performances domestically has seen him in the France squad again as he looks to pick up his fifth cap either against Moldova or Iceland.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi received a surprise late call-up to the England squad. The 18-year-old was already subject to three rejected bids from Bayern in the January window and could well attract further interest should he impress on the international stage.

"I've got no doubt he has the ability to play at the highest level," His new England team-mate Harry Kane told reporters on Tuesday.

Should Hudson-Odoi continue to remain a fringe player at Chelsea, who are set for a two-window transfer embargo, then a summer switch to Bayern or elsewhere could be on the table.

