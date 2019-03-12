Gareth Bale will 'play enough' under Zinedine Zidane, says Ryan Giggs

Gareth Bale was not always a favourite of Zinedine Zidane during the Frenchman's previous spell

Wales boss Ryan Giggs believes Gareth Bale will “play enough games” at Real Madrid and is not concerned at the return of former manager Zinedine Zidane.

Bale's future in Spain looks bleak with disgruntled Real fans making him a scapegoat for crashing out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey, as well as trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by 12 points.

The return of Zidane on Monday has also placed question marks against Bale's future and whether he will be hugely involved for the rest of this season.

Bale was not always a favourite of Zidane's during the Frenchman's previous spell in charge at the Bernabeu, and he expressed his dismay after being left on the bench for the Champions League final last May. He came on and scored twice.

Giggs said: "I think Gareth was playing up until that Champions League final. I think Gareth will play enough games, especially as the Brazilian lad (Vinicius Junior) has just been injured.

Gareth Bale has won four Champions Leagues with Real Madrid

"I don't know what he is thinking but in the past he has always said he has been happy.

"Even when he has been criticised and things have gone wrong or not gone right - he has always been happy there."

Giggs also defended the decision for his Wales squad to train in England at Manchester United's Carrington base.

Wales will train at United's state-of-the-art Aon Training Complex before the Wrexham friendly with Trinidad & Tobago on March 20, four days before their opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia in Cardiff.

"I spoke to (executive vice-chairman) Ed (Woodward) and Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) was fine with it," Giggs added.

Ryan Giggs has taken charge of nine matches as Wales manager

"I can understand a little the criticisms, but my job is to prepare the squad as best I can and, without a shadow of a doubt, this is the best way.

"I wanted to play the game in Wrexham because something I recognised when I took the job was that north Wales was not getting enough games.

"I went to see Colliers Park last month and it is a great facility - but the pitches are not quite ready and our options were Liverpool, Everton and Manchester United."

Giggs said he spoke to several players about training at Carrington next week.

Gareth Bale told Ryan Giggs he was happy to train at at Manchester United's Carrington base

He said the choice was "unanimously" supported, and that United's facilities were at the other end of the scale to what he was often used to during his Wales playing career.

"I played on school pitches, and the whole school was watching and waiting," Giggs said.

"I played on a prison pitch under Bobby (Gould), those were some of the frustrations I had to endure.

"It was a lot of frustration but things got better under Sparky (Mark Hughes) and then Gary (Speed) and Cookie (Chris Coleman).

"But that just can't happen at international level. I had an excuse and I can't give players excuses.

"I've spoken to Gareth Bale and he's happy about it, and someone like Ben Davies was excited for himself and the younger players. I'm preparing the game as best I can."