Ryan Giggs' Wales to use Manchester United training centre

Ryan Giggs has taken charge of nine matches as Wales manager

Ryan Giggs will return to Manchester United later this month when Wales use the Premier League side's training centre ahead of their friendly against Trinidad & Tobago.

Giggs, who played 963 times for United between 1991 and 2014, used his connections at Old Trafford to secure the use of Carrington, the club's training base.

Wales host Trinidad & Tobago at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground on March 20 before facing Slovakia in Cardiff four days later in their first Euro 2020 qualifier.

Giggs is United's record appearance holder

Giggs, who has been in charge of Wales since January 2018, will name his squad for the two fixtures on Tuesday.

He will be hopeful Gareth Bale will be fit enough to take part following the ankle injury he suffered in Real Madrid's defeat to Ajax on Tuesday.

Giggs spent 25 years at United in total, finally ending his association with the club when Jose Mourinho became manager in 2016.