Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Molde contract terminated prior to Man Utd appointment

1:00 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is only contracted to Manchester United, confirming his Molde deal was terminated when he moved to Old Trafford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is only contracted to Manchester United, confirming his Molde deal was terminated when he moved to Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his contract with Molde was terminated so that he could sign up with Manchester United until June.

Initially, there was talk of Solskjaer having been loaned to United, and that he would return at the end of the season, but a story about him signing a new three-year deal with Molde has been removed from the club's website.

Solskjaer, though, insisted it was impossible to have a dual contract in place, and his Molde contract was terminated, ensuring he could sign a new, short-term deal with United.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Live on

"I am here to do my job," Solskjaer said. "I am not here to get excited.

"With the contract issue - you cannot have two contracts when you are a manager. That contract [with Molde] was terminated and I am contracted to United until the end of June."

1:01 Solskjaer has urged Marcus Rashford to adapt his game to become more efficient in front of goal, just as Cristiano Ronaldo did Solskjaer has urged Marcus Rashford to adapt his game to become more efficient in front of goal, just as Cristiano Ronaldo did

Having masterminded an incredible United comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, there has been further calls for Solskjaer to be given the job on a full-time basis, with Romelu Lukaku saying there is "no doubt" Solskjaer will stay on at Old Trafford.

Not for the first time, though, Solskjaer played down such talk, even though he is helping the club look ahead to next season.

0:22 Solskjaer says Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are in line to return from injury in Sunday's game against Arsenal Solskjaer says Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are in line to return from injury in Sunday's game against Arsenal

"We have looked into pre-season," Solskjaer added. "We have also looked into players and hopefully the players that the club will sign will stay for many, many years.

"I love managing these boys and I love working here. As I am saying so many times I am just doing the best I can every single day, then if and when a decision is to be made, then we will see."