Arsenal vs Manchester United: Who will win on Super Sunday?

Will Marcus Rashford fire Manchester United to victory? Or will Arsenal come out on top on Super Sunday?

Arsenal and Manchester United go head to head on Super Sunday, but who will come out on top? The Soccer Saturday pundits give their predictions.

Surprising slip-ups from Tottenham and Chelsea in recent weeks have opened up the top-four race, with a rejuvenated Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery's Arsenal very much in the mix.

They face off at the Emirates on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, where three points will see United open up a four-point gap over Arsenal, and a home win would mean the Gunners leapfrog Solskjaer's side.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Live on

But who will come out on top? Where will the match be won? Can Arsenal make it nine in a row at home? Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday pundits give us their predictions...

Charlie Nicholas

Manchester United and Arsenal were out of the top picture for a while. Now, with Chelsea looking to recover from a bit of a meltdown, you have got these two giants going head to head. United have already beaten them earlier in the season so that is dangerous. United have caused Arsenal problems already, and will continue to do so, with Marcus Rashford's pace and Romelu Lukaku back in form.

However, Arsenal's home record is good. We will wait and see what team Emery picks for this, but it is a head-to-head for fourth spot, so everyone is looking forward to this one.

Chris Smalling was poor at the weekend, Victor Lindelof was quiet and you can get at the Manchester United full-backs. I actually think this is a game where both teams are suspicious of each other's defence. Both goalkeepers are bang in form. David de Gea is the best, but I like what Bernd Leno is starting to do. He has improved a great deal in terms of communication. Still, with those defences, I can see a lot of goals in this.

Prediction: Arsenal to win 3-2

Paul Merson

Wow, this is a big game. Both teams will be wanting to get into the top four, but they will also want a buffer for the other European places. I see nothing but goals in this football match - both teams turning up, having a go.

Arsenal look like they are playing with a real bit of confidence, they were unlucky against Tottenham and probably should have won the game. And Man United - what a result against Paris Saint-Germain. It was unreal - as simple as that. I thought they did well and there's a saying that if you can stay in the game, you never know what can happen.

4:07 It's a blockbuster top-four tussle at the Emirates on Super Sunday - we've selected five essential stats It's a blockbuster top-four tussle at the Emirates on Super Sunday - we've selected five essential stats

I thought the manager was fortunate because he got it horribly, horribly wrong in the first 20 minutes with Eric Bailly playing at right-back. They're very fortunate that they weren't out of the tie before he made the substitutions. It was a phenomenal football result and with the players they had, who all turned up - bar Bailly, who had an absolute shocker.

I can't say this game will decide fourth place with Chelsea there. It's in Chelsea's hands really, but I think if either team loses they would be in trouble so it's a massive game. I think both teams will have a go at each other and there will be goals.

Prediction: 2-2

0:38 Arsenal have to decide whether finishing in the top four or winning the Europa League is their best route into the Champions League, according to Danny Higginbotham Arsenal have to decide whether finishing in the top four or winning the Europa League is their best route into the Champions League, according to Danny Higginbotham

Phil Thompson

The two teams going into it are in quite decent form. United are showing a different side to them, where the game could quite easily have gone away from them against Southampton. They got a bit fortunate at times but it goes your way and you take advantage of it when it is in your favour.

Romelu Lukaku is coming back into decent form, as he showed against Crystal Palace, Southampton and PSG. It was almost like he had the hunger back in him.

Romelu Lukaku has scored six goals in his last three matches

They will go into it with the confidence so they should be feeling up for it, but they are against an Arsenal side who may feel a bit unfortunate to not have won the north London derby with the penalty miss. A draw, even with Spurs not in the finest form, away from home will be seen as a confidence booster for Unai Emery so they will almost be turning a corner.

It will be very interesting for the top four and both will be frightened of losing. A point would not be bad for either of them and will keep both in the mix for a top-four spot, but it will be more important if someone wins. Chelsea have come into form after losing the Carabao Cup, they have come through a crisis that has actually galvanized them.

0:46 Higginbotham says the unity between United's entire coaching staff and players is a key reason why they beat PSG in the Champions League in midweek Higginbotham says the unity between United's entire coaching staff and players is a key reason why they beat PSG in the Champions League in midweek

It will be a difficult one but where both sides are and the fear of losing will play a major part in the game. There will be goals in it but I think Arsenal need to score first. If they don't score first then United will look to pick them off as they did with Chelsea and Arsenal in the FA Cup and Tottenham in the league.

Prediction: 2-2

Matt Le Tissier

I would expect Man United to win. I think Arsenal will fancy their chances and always have a tendency to leave themselves exposed. Man United have just the players to take advantage of that. The quality of both teams has been evident in recent weeks, but United are in better condition currently.

Prediction United to win 3-1