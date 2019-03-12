Gareth Bale, Will Vaulks included in Ryan Giggs' Wales squad

Gareth Bale 'should be fine' after injury, says Ryan Giggs

Gareth Bale is in Wales' squad for their friendly against Trinidad and Tobago and Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia, following injury.

Bale turned his ankle in the closing moments of Real Madrid's Champions League defeat to Ajax and sat out the 4-1 La Liga win at Valladolid on Sunday.

Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks is called up for the first time as James Chester and Andy King miss out through injury.

Rotherham's Will Vaulks has been included

Aston Villa defender Chester has not played since the end of January because of a knee problem, while Leicester midfielder King will not play again this season after damaging an ankle during a loan spell at Derby.

Ryan Giggs' squad meet Trinidad & Tobago in a Wrexham friendly on March 20 before starting their Euro 2020 campaign against Slovakia in Cardiff four days later.

"I was worried like everyone else when I saw it," said Giggs, regarding Bale's injury for Real Madrid.

"But it's only a kick and he should be fine."

Giggs also confirmed that Ashley Williams will remain as Wales captain during their Euro 2020 campaign.

Wales vs Slovakia Live on

The 34-year-old defender is on loan at Championship side Stoke from Everton.

"He will be captain - as long as he in the squad," Giggs said.

The Wales boss also explained the decision behind the team training at Manchester United's Carrington, as Colliers Park at Wrexham is not ready.

"It was a no-brainer in my head," Giggs added. "I want the best preparation for international football. The players were unanimously behind it."

Wales squad

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies, Chris Maxwell

Defenders: Ashley Williams, Chris Gunter, Neil Taylor, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, James Lawrence, Ethan Ampadu, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Paul Dummett, Declan John, Ryan Hedges

Midfielders: Joe Allen, David Brooks, Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Matthew Smith, Lee Evans, Daniel James, Will Vaulks, George Thomas, Rabbi Matondo

Forwards: Sam Vokes, Tom Lawrence, Gareth Bale, Tyler Roberts