Zinedine Zidane says he would be happy to coach Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has spoken of his admiration for Kylian Mbappe ahead of his second stint as Real Madrid manager.

The Frenchman returned as manager at the Bernabeu on a three-and-a-half year deal earlier this week, replacing Santiago Solari.

With the club 12 points behind league leaders Barcelona and five points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, Zidane has been tasked with restoring the club to its former glory.

And many experts believe the appointment could signal a return to the 'Galactico' approach in the transfer market - buying the biggest names in world football.

It has seen Real Madrid linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe with Zidane declaring he would love to coach his fellow Frenchman.

But speaking ahead of his first match back at the helm, against Celta Vigo at home on Saturday, Zidane also admitted he hasn't spoken to club president Florentino Perez about signing him.

"Like any good player, I would be happy to coach him," Zinedine Zidane said. "But it's not the time to talk about that."