Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid can count on Gareth Bale

Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale is ready to shine for Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has insisted Real Madrid can count on Gareth Bale to deliver as he prepares for his return as manager at the Bernabeu.

The Frenchman returned earlier this week to replace Santiago Solari, just nine months after he led the side to a third straight Champions League title.

Zidane's return has already raised questions over whether former Tottenham winger Bale will remain in Madrid beyond this summer with the pair reportedly enduring a tense relationship the first time round.

And since Zidane's departure Bale has endured further frustration, becoming a focal point for criticism from both the fans and the media.

1:43 Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says he doesn't expect Gareth Bale to remain at Real Madrid next season Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says he doesn't expect Gareth Bale to remain at Real Madrid next season

But speaking ahead of his first match back at the helm, against Celta Vigo at home on Saturday, Zidane has suggested it is a clean slate for the Welshman.

"I'm not going to talk about Bale's season, what I'm going to talk about is what we have ahead: 11 games," Zidane said.

"You know what kind of player Gareth is so I'm going to count on him, as well as with the others.

"The good thing here is that they're all good players, and what's important is for them all to be ready.

"We are ready and Gareth is ready for tomorrow and whatever tomorrow's game takes."