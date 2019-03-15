Gareth Bale is happy at Real Madrid, says Gus Poyet

1:09 Gus Poyet says Gareth Bale told him he is happy at Real Madrid. Gus Poyet says Gareth Bale told him he is happy at Real Madrid.

Gus Poyet says he spoke to Gareth Bale at training on Thursday and the Welshman told him he is happy at Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's return as Real Madrid manager raises questions over whether the former Tottenham forward will still be at Madrid beyond the summer. Bale reportedly endured a tense relationship with Zidane during the Frenchman's previous tenure.

Although reports suggest the 29-year-old could be on his way out of Madrid this summer, Poyet believes he is happy to remain with the Champions League holders after having a discussion with him at Real Madrid's training complex on Thursday.

"I saw a good, happy Gareth Bale, even if there has been some problems on the pitch," he told The Debate.

"In Spain, there's a lot of talk about how Zidane is going to have plenty of power in the summer to renew the squad.

"Yes, [I spoke to him]. I saw he was happy. I asked him 'how are you?' because of all this. He said he's so happy there.

"He has three kids. The weather was unbelievable. Playing for Real Madrid in that weather with his family in Madrid... I cannot see him leaving except if, of course, the manager tells him.

"We talk about golf that he likes a lot because everybody is talking more about that than his football, but he's doing well."

Poyet wonders why Real Madrid did not sign Eden Hazard last summer

Poyet said there were no discussions at training about Eden Hazard, who has also been strongly linked to the club in recent months.

However, the former Sunderland and Brighton boss questions why Real did not sign the Chelsea forward last summer.

He added: "I thought the summer it was the perfect moment for him to go because of [Cristiano] Ronaldo leaving, Hazard coming in to fill that place.

"I don't know what happened or if they were looking at him with the manager Julen Lopetegui. But now with Zidane back they'll want to start again."