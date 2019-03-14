Jose Mourinho not disappointed Zinedine Zidane got Real Madrid job
By Zinny Boswell
Last Updated: 14/03/19 3:39pm
Jose Mourinho says Zinedine Zidane returning to Real Madrid is "perfect", insisting he is not disappointed about being overlooked.
Mourinho looked set for his own Real reunion, with fans calling for him to take over after elimination from the Champions League.
Real, however, opted for Zidane, who won three Champions League trophies and a Liga title in his two-and-a-half-year spell at the Bernabeu.
Asked by El Chiringuito about Real's decision, Mourinho said: "It seems perfect to me. With the fantastic things he has done in the last years - it seems perfect.
"For Madrid it is perfect, and for him it is a great opportunity to demonstrate how good he is. And now with a new project, it is fantastic."
Last week, Mourinho denied suggestions he had spoken with Real about taking over.
Asked if he is disappointed, Mourinho replied: "I never said I wanted it or not. I just told you Zidane to Madrid is perfect."
When asked if Madrid have given him an explanation, Mourinho said: "Why would they need to give me an explanation?"