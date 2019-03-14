Jose Mourinho not disappointed Zinedine Zidane got Real Madrid job

Jose Mourinho says Zinedine Zidane returning to Real Madrid is "perfect", insisting he is not disappointed about being overlooked.

Mourinho looked set for his own Real reunion, with fans calling for him to take over after elimination from the Champions League.

Real, however, opted for Zidane, who won three Champions League trophies and a Liga title in his two-and-a-half-year spell at the Bernabeu.

0:28 Zinedine Zidane says he wants to get Real Madrid to 'where it should be' Zinedine Zidane says he wants to get Real Madrid to 'where it should be'

Asked by El Chiringuito about Real's decision, Mourinho said: "It seems perfect to me. With the fantastic things he has done in the last years - it seems perfect.

"For Madrid it is perfect, and for him it is a great opportunity to demonstrate how good he is. And now with a new project, it is fantastic."

0:20 Real Madrid fans chanted the name of former manager Jose Mourinho Real Madrid fans chanted the name of former manager Jose Mourinho

Last week, Mourinho denied suggestions he had spoken with Real about taking over.

Asked if he is disappointed, Mourinho replied: "I never said I wanted it or not. I just told you Zidane to Madrid is perfect."

When asked if Madrid have given him an explanation, Mourinho said: "Why would they need to give me an explanation?"