Jadon Sancho shocks England team-mates with a panenka

Jadon Sancho showed his "no fear" attitude with a cheeky panenka in an England training penalty shootout, says captain Harry Kane.

'Germany win on penalties' has been a familiar tale for England over recent decades but after winning their first-ever World Cup shootout last summer - the confidence is showing.

Sancho, 18, missed that tournament but staked his claim for a tournament spot-kick by chipping in past Jack Butland in a sudden-death shootout at England training on Tuesday ahead of their opening European Qualifiers.

It brought a little smile from manager Gareth Southgate, and left his team-mates impressed.

"That shows the no fear," Kane said. "It takes a bit of bottle, especially at his age.

"That's what we want, we want players to express themselves in any part of the game or in training. He certainly did that.

"I wouldn't do that for the rest of my career - no matter at his age."

Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho will earn his fourth cap if he plays in England's game against the Czech Republic on Friday or against Montenegro on Monday.