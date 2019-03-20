Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold pulls out of England squad with back injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made five appearances for England

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has pulled out of the England squad to face the Czech Republic and Montenegro with a back injury.

The 20-year-old is the fifth player to withdraw from Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualification double-header.

It is understood Alexander-Arnold has had the back injury since Liverpool hosted Burnley 10 days ago, and reported to St George's Park in the hope of recovering in time to represent England.

However, the full-back has not managed to get fit and has pulled out of the squad before returning to Liverpool.

A statement from the Football Association read: "Trent Alexander-Arnold has withdrawn from the England squad and returned to Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold will return to Liverpool after pulling out of the England squad

"The right-back arrived nursing a back injury and, despite progress in recent days, it was unlikely he would be able to play a role in the forthcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

"The 20-year-old will now continue his rehabilitation at his club, leaving Gareth Southgate with a 22-man squad."

England boss Gareth Southgate has now lost five players from his squad

Fabian Delph, John Stones, Luke Shaw and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have already pulled out, while Marcus Rashford is reportedly nursing an ankle complaint.

Highly-rated Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi has been brought in, despite not yet starting a league game, with Southgate also turning to in-form Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.